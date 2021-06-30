'She will rig elections,' PDP protests at NASS against Lauretta Onochie's INEC appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari, earlier this month, wrote the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly to, for a second time, confirm the nomination of his personal assistant on social media into an influential INEC position.

Onochie is a very vocal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has been deeply involved in the party's internal activities in the past, making her unsuitable to occupy a position that demands non-partisanship.

The nomination has been met with stinging public criticism and noted as further proof of Buhari's objective to erode the gains of democracy by polluting INEC's independence.

PDP members, led by National Chairman, Uche Secondus, marched to the National Assembly complex on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 to warn lawmakers to reject the nomination.

The party's chairman said Onochie is clearly partisan, and will pollute the independent nature of INEC.

"Clearly, she will be representing one party called APC. And that can cause a lot of problems for our country.

"What we need from Mr President is to conduct free and fair election.

"She will rig election. We don't want elections to be manipulated," he said.

The protest was also attended by Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, and House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, as well as lawmakers elected on the PDP's platform.

Abaribe said the National Assembly will 'do the needful' after he received a letter from Secondus to be delivered to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

"I can reassure you that justice will be done," the senator said to dozens of protesters at Wednesday's protest.

When the Senate received Onochie's name, alongside five others, for confirmation, the matter was referred to the Senate Committee on INEC.