Lauretta Onochie out as President Tinubu appoints new NDDC management
The appointment of the new board and management takes immediate effect.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The President said the appointment of the new board and management took immediate effect.
"The president expects that the new board and management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda," Ngelale said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The following are the chairman and members of the board.
- Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
- Dr Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director/CEO – Bayelsa
- Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
- Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
- Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
- Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
- Abasi Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
- Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
- Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
- Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
- Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
- Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo
- Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
- Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
- Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
- Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
- Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Umahi introduces night construction to fast-track highway projects
Lauretta Onochie out as President Tinubu appoints new NDDC management
Nigerians relieved as Cameroon stops release of water from Ladgo Dam
FCTA demolishes illegal market, hideout for criminal activities in Abuja
NIHSA confirms closure of Lagdo Dam, says excessive rain may cause flood
FRSC impounds vehicles with foreign, Nigerian number plates on same vehicle
NNPP suspends Kwankwaso for negotiating with Atiku, Obi, Tinubu
10 countries with the largest military aircraft fleets in Africa
5 things to know when Betting on European Football
Pulse Sports
Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest
Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass
Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband
Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo
Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy
ADVERTISEMENT