Lauretta Onochie out as President Tinubu appoints new NDDC management

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appointment of the new board and management takes immediate effect.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The President said the appointment of the new board and management took immediate effect.

"The president expects that the new board and management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda," Ngelale said.

The following are the chairman and members of the board.

  1. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta
  2. Dr Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director/CEO – Bayelsa
  3. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers
  4. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom
  5. Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo
  6. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa
  7. Abasi Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom
  8. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta
  9. Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers
  10. Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo
  11. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo
  12. Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo
  13. Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia
  14. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River
  15. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central
  16. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East
  17. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West
