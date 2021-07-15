Senator says mood of Nigerians was a factor in rejecting Lauretta Onochie

Onochie's nomination had been heavily criticized online because of her open partisanship and her public defense of the obnoxious policies of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, the pushback from Nigerians online and the widespread criticism that greeted Onochie's nomination by the president, played a role in the legislature not clearing her for the job on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

“We studied the mood of Nigerians," Gaya said, before chipping in the federal character principle violation that was officially cited by the senate during plenary.