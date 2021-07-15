President Muhammadu Buhari's social media aide, Lauretta Onochie, was rejected as a potential commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), partly because most Nigerians were vehemently opposed to her getting the job.
Senator says mood of Nigerians was a factor in rejecting Lauretta Onochie
Onochie's nomination was widely condemned because of her partisanship, which she denied.
Onochie's nomination had been heavily criticized online because of her open partisanship and her public defense of the obnoxious policies of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, the pushback from Nigerians online and the widespread criticism that greeted Onochie's nomination by the president, played a role in the legislature not clearing her for the job on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
“We studied the mood of Nigerians," Gaya said, before chipping in the federal character principle violation that was officially cited by the senate during plenary.
Pulse has reported that there is a possibility of Onochie getting re-nominated by Buhari for the same role, when the tenure of Agbamuche-Mbu, Delta's current representative at INEC, expires in December.
