As authorities in Nigeria grapple with how to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, after the index patient touched down in the country from Italy, here is a quick guide on the state of the epidemic across the world.
- 83, 896 people have now been infected with coronavirus globally.
- 2, 867 people have died from the disease, while 36,827 people have recovered from the infection.
- Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, down from 508 cases a day earlier.
- 370 cases and 12 deaths have been recorded in Italy, making it a frontline country in the global outbreak of the virus.
- 19 people have died and 139 people have been infected by the coronavirus in Iran.
- Outside of China, the epicenter of the virus, South Korea has the most cases. The number of coronavirus infections in South Korea rose above 1,260 on Wednesday.
- The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Europe increased by more than 200 to 650. Germany has about 45 cases, France around 38 and Spain 23, according to a Reuters count.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the immediate risk in the United States is low.
- Health experts say the current global situation suggests that a pandemic is likely.
- Reuters also reports that as of Friday, confirmed cases in Japan topped 200, with four deaths, excluding more than 700 cases and four more deaths from the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess.
- The disease has spread to 46 countries outside China.
- AP reports that the latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing are as follows:
- — Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- — Hong Kong: 92 cases, 2 deaths
- — Macao: 10 cases
- — South Korea: 2,022 cases, 13 deaths
- — Japan: 918 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths
- — Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths
- — Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths
- — Singapore: 96
- — United States: 60
- — Kuwait: 43
- — Thailand: 40
- — Bahrain: 33
- — Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
- — Australia: 23
- — Malaysia: 23
- — Germany: 21
- — France: 38 cases, 2 deaths
- — United Arab Emirates: 19
- — Spain: 17
- — Vietnam: 16
- — United Kingdom: 15
- — Canada: 14
- — Sweden: 7
- — Iraq: 6
- — Oman: 6
- — Russia: 5
- — Switzerland: 5
- — Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- — India: 3
- — Croatia: 3
- — Greece: 3
- — Israel: 3
- — Lebanon: 3
- — Pakistan: 2
- — Finland: 2
- — Austria: 2
- — Egypt: 1
- — Algeria: 1
- — Afghanistan: 1
- — North Macedonia: 1
- — Georgia: 1
- — Estonia: 1
- — Belgium: 1
- — Netherlands: 1
- — Romania: 1
- — Nepal: 1
- — Sri Lanka: 1
- — Cambodia: 1
- — Norway: 1
- — Denmark: 1
- — Brazil 1
- — New Zealand 1
- — Nigeria 1
- Global share prices were on track for the worst week since the global financial crisis of 2008. The virus has disrupted international travel and supply chains, with fears of recession in the United States and the Euro zone.