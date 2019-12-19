Nigerian senators are currently mourning the loss of their colleague, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who slumped and was taken to a private hospital in Abuja where he was confirmed dead.

Lawmakers who mourned the demise of the Senator representing Imo north, said going by his sterling contributions on the floor of the Senate, Uwajumogu's death is a great loss.

According to Smart Adeyemi, the Senator representing Kogi West, Uwajumogu was an intelligent and open-minded person.

Adeyemi's words, “He is quite a humble person and very intelligent; he is somebody I had talked with since I came [to the senate].

“It is very painful. We talked about how we could cement the country, [and] most of things he was saying was how the unity of the country could be further strengthened — the oneness of Nigeria.

“There was no sign of ailment on him, he was on the floor of the senate on Tuesday and he did not show sign of somebody who was sick.

“We did not believe it when we first heard of his death, because he was very active on Tuesday."

Similarly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Uwajumogu's death is painful.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, expressed shock and sadness over the tragic news of Uwajumogu's death, saying the deceased was full of life at the senate chamber a day before he died, which made the news of his death even more difficult to take.

Lawan, however, commiserated with the family of the deceased senator, the government and the people of Imo. He also condoled with senators and friends of the departed senator.

Expressing sadness over the senator's demise, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila stated that the deceased was a committed lawmaker who represented his people with absolute dedication to the highest good.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker stated, “I received with sadness, news of the death of Senator Benjamin Chukwuemeka Uwajumogu. He was a kind gentleman. He was courteous to all who met him. He was kind to friends and strangers alike, and he gave of himself generously to those in need.

“His public service, from his time in the Imo State House of Assembly as a member, and later as Speaker of the Assembly, through to his service in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was never about personal ambition for its own sake.

“He was a man of the people, who served for the people and now, has left a legacy which the rest of us must emulate and surpass.

“My heart goes out to his wife and children, to his extended family, and to his friends, aides and constituents. I pray that God will give them the grace to bear this loss, and grant to the dearly departed, eternal rest. May his kind and gentle soul, rest in perfect peace."

Until his death, Uwajumogu who hailed from the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo, was the senate committee chairman on labour and employment.