Nasir died on Saturday at the Federal Medical Center, Katsina, after a brief illness, at the age of 90.

His funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Malumfashi, Sheikh Muhammad Kabir, and was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, traditional rulers, government officials within and outside the state, among others.

Nasir was buried at a Cemetery in Malumfashi at about 6:30pm.

Until his death, he is the Galadiman-Katsina, District Head of Malumfashi in Katsina State.

Galadiman-Katsina is one of kingmakers in Katsina Emirate Council.

He was turburned as Galadiman-Katsina in 1992.

He left behind three wives, 13 children and many grandchildren.