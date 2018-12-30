Shagari, a former President of Nigeria who died on Friday at the age of 93, was buried on Saturday at his residence located in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Mr Oluremi Fasehun, who spoke for the family on Sunday in Lagos, lamented the passing away of another Nigeria’s great icon just weeks after the devastating news of the death of their own father.

Fasehun died on Dec. 1, at the age of 83.

“We, the family of Dr Frederick Isiotan Fasehun, are further saddened at this moment to hear the sorrowful news of the passing away of another great icon in Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

“Even while we ourselves are still devastated by the death of our own father and a great pillar, we wish to use this medium to express our deepest condolences to the surviving family members, friends, associates, and compatriots of late Shagari.

“It is even more painful that these deaths occured at a time when men of their stock are needed the most.

“This nation will never forget the role nationalists like Shagari played in the making of our history and the building of our national identity.

“And even as we mourn our own father, we pray that the almighty God who comforts us in all our trials, give you the strength to bear this great loss.

“On behalf of Dr Frederick Fasehun Family and the Frederick Isiotan Fasehun Foundation, we express our deepest condolences once again,” oluremi said.

Meanwhile, the Fasehun family disclosed that all was now set for the burial of their late patriarch and nationalist.

According to Fasehun, the funeral arrangements for the late Patriach, as announced by the family remains as scheduled.

“Monday 7th January 2019, there will be Service of Songs at St Peter’s Church 3, Ajele Street, Lagos Island, Lagos, by 5:00pm.

” On Tuesday 8th January 2019, there will be a Lying in state/Night of Tributes @ Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos, from 12pm to 7pm. Wednesday the 9th of January 2019 will be for Commendation Service at St Peter’s Church, 3, Ajele Street, Lagos Island, Lagos at 9am.

“Then his body will depart for his hometown of Ondo same day for the Lying in State and Wake Keep Service at Dr Fasehun’s residence, White house, Molaseun Street, Off Esther Dada Avenue, Jolaco bus stop, Ondo-Ife Road, Ondo State at 5pm.

The Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday 10th January 2019 at The Cathedral of St. Stephen, Oke Aluko, Ondo, Ondo State, at 10am.

The body of the late nationalist will be interred immediately, while Reception of guests starts at 2pm at the Civic Centre Ondo. Sunday 13th January 2019, Outing Service at The Cathedral of St Stephens, Oke Aluko Ondo at 10:00am,” he said.

Dr Frederick Fasehun, was the first Acupuncturist in Nigeria and arguably, in Africa.