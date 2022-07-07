RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Late Barkindo, a worthy ambassador of Nigeria – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday mourned Muhammad Barkindo, outgoing Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Abubakar in his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said he was saddened by the passing away of the former Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), who died in Nigeria on Tuesday at age 63 years.

Abubakar described Barkindo as “a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, who left indelible marks in his service to the nation and OPEC.

“He was indeed a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

“He died in active service, having delivered a speech at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja and held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari hours before his passing away.

“He was my very good friend, and he will be surely missed.”

Abubakar condoled with the family and friends of Barkindo, management and staff of NNPC and OPEC.

He prayed that Allah forgives his sins and grants him Aljannah Firdaus.

