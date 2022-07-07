Late Barkindo, a worthy ambassador of Nigeria – Atiku

Abubakar described Barkindo as “a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, who left indelible marks in his service to the nation and OPEC.

“He was indeed a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

“He died in active service, having delivered a speech at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja and held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari hours before his passing away.

“He was my very good friend, and he will be surely missed.”

Abubakar condoled with the family and friends of Barkindo, management and staff of NNPC and OPEC.