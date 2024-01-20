ADVERTISEMENT
LASUTH honours 10 staff for professional excellence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fabamwo noted that the achievement by these individuals had put LASUTH in the limelight for its excellent work.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, at the award ceremony in Lagos, praised the awardees for their achievements in spite of challenges facing Nigeria’s health sector such as ‘japa syndrome’.

The CMD acknowledged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ensuring sufficient funding and approval for all initiatives of the hospital, noting that some initiatives are donor-driven.

Fabamwo confirmed the efforts of the hospital in tackling the issue of brain drain through the implementation of the exit replacement programme.

He said that the programme aimed at replacing members of staff who resigned or retired had ensured an uninterrupted flow of services at the hospital.

The CMD said that the hospital had tapped into the mandate of creating training opportunities that would enable it to provide quality services to the state and nation.

Fabamwo highlighted the schools established by the hospital to address the challenges of human resources including the School of Anaesthetic Technology, School of Orthopedic Cast Technology, and School of Echocardiography.

“We also have other programmes that are already underway such as Advanced Professional Diploma in Hospital Administration and Management, which has been approved by the Institute of Health Service Administrators of Nigeria.

“School of Paramedics, Caregivers Academy whose graduates would hold both local and international certifications upon completion,” the CMD said.

According to him, the management of the hospital strives to make the hospital a leading advanced tertiary health care provider in Africa.

Similarly, Prof. Adebowale Adekoya, Director, Clinical Services and Training, emphasised the crucial role that healthcare professionals play in advancing the industry.

Adekoya praised the awardees for their achievements and encouraged them to continue in their pursuit of academic excellence while diligently carrying out their duties of saving lives and maintaining high standards of healthcare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the awardees included Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Prof. Fidelis Njokanma, Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health; Dr Sekinat Osinowo, Senior Registrar 11, Department of Radiology.

Others are Dr Oluwatoni Adeyemi, Consultant Public Health Physician and Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Health; Dr Ololade Fadipe, Deputy Director, Nursing Services, among others.

