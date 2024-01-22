ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASU VC urges students to shun indecent dressing, cultism, focus on academic excellence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC urged the students to make hard work their watchword as they begin the new session.

Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) [SocietyNow]
Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) [SocietyNow]

Recommended articles

The students can also report any form of harassment to the appropriate offices in the university. Olatunji-Bello made the call while welcoming students to the 2023/2024 academic session on Monday.

She said that the management’s goal was to build a university where students could achieve their goals without fear or intimidation.

“We assure new and old students of management’s commitment and support to enable them to thrive in the right environment provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am particularly excited to welcome our new students to the best state university in Nigeria.

“I congratulate you on gaining admission into our prestigious institution and assure you that you are in the best state university,” Olatunji-Bello said.

She called students of the institution “world-class students”, urging them to make hard work their watchword as they begin the new session.

“Your academic pursuit is your primary assignment on this campus; give it your very best.

“As an administration, we shall continue to give you all the support you need and provide the right environment for you to thrive,” Olatunji-Bello pledged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC says 5,081 killed, 31,874 injured in 2023 road crashes

FRSC says 5,081 killed, 31,874 injured in 2023 road crashes

First Lady Remi Tinubu calls for intensified prayers over security concerns

First Lady Remi Tinubu calls for intensified prayers over security concerns

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer

LASU VC urges students to shun indecent dressing, cultism, focus on academic excellence

LASU VC urges students to shun indecent dressing, cultism, focus on academic excellence

Kaduna fire service records 325 fire outbreaks, 12 deaths, unveils prevention measures

Kaduna fire service records 325 fire outbreaks, 12 deaths, unveils prevention measures

Court nullifies Rivers State's ₦800bn budget, restrains National Assembly takeover

Court nullifies Rivers State's ₦800bn budget, restrains National Assembly takeover

Arewa Forum accuses President Tinubu of deliberate plot against the North

Arewa Forum accuses President Tinubu of deliberate plot against the North

TEXEM UK to assist Nigerian leaders optimise remote workforce for productivity

TEXEM UK to assist Nigerian leaders optimise remote workforce for productivity

Lagos Govt shuts Oke-Afa, Isolo, Katangua markets over environmental violations

Lagos Govt shuts Oke-Afa, Isolo, Katangua markets over environmental violations

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Pray for me day, night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people [NewsWireNGR]

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD