LASU VC’s father, Akesan monarch, passes on at 81

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) and son of the deceased, said the traditional ruler died on Wednesday night.

Why Nigerian Universities underperform according to LASU VC play

Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University.

(National Daily)

His Royal Majesty, Oba Tajudeen Fagbohun (Gbadewolu 1), the Alakesan of Akesan town in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State, has passed on at 81 years.

The remains of the revered paramount ruler of Akesan Kingdom will be committed to mother earth by 4: 00 p. m. today, ‘’ the vice-chancellor said.

He, however, prayed that the soul of the departed rest in peace.

NAN reports that late Oba Fagbohun had on April 23, 2017, officially received his staff of office from Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government And Community Affairs, Mr Folami Muslim.

The late monarch, born on Feb. 27, 1937, was the first traditional ruler of the Akesan community, following his elevation from a chief to a traditional ruler.

