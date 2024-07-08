ADVERTISEMENT
LASU students' protest leads to withdrawal of ₦10,000 CBT fee implementation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The students described the introduction of the fee as extortion.

LASU students stage peaceful protest over additional fee [TheCable]
LASU students stage peaceful protest over additional fee [TheCable]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students had on Sunday complained about the fee. During Monday’s protest, the students described the introduction of the fee as extortion.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as "Say No To 10k CBT Fee’, ‘Say No To Extortion’, ‘Why CBT Fee?’, and ‘CBT Go Whine Us". LASU’s Student Union Leader, Dolapo Tobun, and other executives of the union led the protest.

Tobun said that the union was not informed about the fee. According to him, LASU students only noticed the additional fee on their school portal.

“This particular protest was necessary.

“I led the peaceful protest because we wanted the management to address the issue today and explain the reason for the additional fee,” he said.

Dolapo said that following the protest, the union leaders met with the school management which agreed to remove the fee. Samuel Kappo, Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Students’ Union Affairs (Tertiary Education), urged the students to return to classes and remain law-abiding.

Kappo said that the student’s welfare and academic success were priorities of the Lagos State Government.

“After engaging with the students’ union and university management, the mandatory fee has been removed.

“The students staged a peaceful walk to the senate building, expressing their concerns.

“I commend the students for their conduct during the peaceful protest and the university management for its considerate decision,” he added.

In her reaction to the protest, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said that after meeting with the students, the university management withdrew the fee.

