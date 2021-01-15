Mr Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Lagos State University (LASU), made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Adekoya said that roommates and associates of the three students would be tested for the virus.

“The college has already isolated the three students and commenced contact tracing.

“The hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination.

“All students of the college have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next 14 days from where their health status will be monitored by the college through phone calls,” Adekoya said.

According to the official, students who show COVID-19 symptoms at home should contact the college through dedicated lines for assistance and treatment.

“The college is also providing psychological support for the three students who tested positive and their roommates.

“Parents, guardians and the general public are assured that the safety of all staff and students is a top priority,” he said.

Adekoya said that LASU management would continue to enforce compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure safety of all those in the university’s campuses.

“Management enjoins all students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and continue to observe COVID-19 guidelines as the virus is real and deadly,” he said.