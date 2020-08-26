Mr Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Adekoya said that the election took place through e-voting, Wahab defeating the other candidate for the position, Prof. Ayodeji Abari, by 88 to 43 votes.

“The Senate members of the university started the e-voting election at 12.00a.m and ended by 3:30p.m, and the result was announced by Mr Olayinka Amuni, the Registrar of the university.

“Wahab is a Professor of Sociology, and current Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences. He succeeded Prof. Olumuyiwa Noah, whose tenure ended on Aug. 24, 2020, after serving for two consecutive terms of four years.

“The election of the new DVC (Academics) is to be ratified by the newly elected Governing Council of the university,” he said.