Lagos State University management has reportedly sacked five lecturers and three non-academic staff over sales of marks, forgery of certificate among others.

The University’s spokesperson, Ademola Adekoya, made this known in a press statement on Friday, September 13, 2019.

According to the statement, the decision to sack the lecturers was made at the University’s 122nd Statutory Meeting on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

The dismissed lecturers were Dr Henry Gbelee of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Faculty of Clinical Sciences; Dr Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare, Department of African Languages, Literature and Communication Arts, Faculty of Arts; Dr Adeolu Oyekan, Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts; and Dr Anthony Dansu, Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Faculty of Education.

Others were Mr Kehinde Coker of the Department of Religions and Peace Studies, Faculty of Arts; Mr Oladapo Akinyemi, Pupil Engineer, Works and Physical Planning Unit; Mrs Alaba Odu, Faculty of Science; and Mr Wasiu Busari, Security Unit.

The University Council also approved the promotion of 31 academic and 346 non-academic staff members.

Recall that in October 2018, the university dismissed three lecturers over sexual harassment.