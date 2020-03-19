Due to the increase in cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the management of Lagos State University (LASU) has postponed its 24th convocation ceremonies scheduled to begin on Friday, March 20, 2020.

The postponement was announced on Thursday, March 19, 2020, following the state government’s decision to shut down all public schools in the state due to coronavirus fears.

According to Ademola Adekoya, the institution's Coordinator of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, the University says the indefinite postponement of the convocation ceremonies is due to the prevailing health threats occasioned by the pandemic in the country.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State University Management hereby announces the postponement of the 24th Convocation Ceremonies of the University indefinitely. The Convocation Ceremonies were scheduled for Friday 20th to Friday 27th March, 2020.

“The postponement is as a result of the prevailing health threats occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic and the resolution of the Federal and State Governments to discourage the gathering of people in public places at this point.

“The Management regrets every inconvenience this postponement might cause all our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the University.

“Further information on the 24th Convocation Ceremonies will be made available in due course”.

However, the management has not announced its readiness to shut the school as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of the disease.

It would be recalled that the management of the institution recently announced that the dethroned Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, would chair the convocation lecture on Thursday, March 26, 2020.