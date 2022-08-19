RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

Prof Jimoh is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Prof Jimoh Jimoh of Lagos State University
Prof Jimoh Jimoh of Lagos State University

Jimoh announced this on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 18, 2022, shortly after the council confirmed his promotion.

“It’s now official! The Governing Council of LASU met today and confirmed my promotion as a Professor of Journalism. What can I say unto the Lord? All I want to say is thank you Lord,” he wrote on his social media page.

Speaking to Pulse on his academic milestone, the Kogi-born scholar dedicated the feat to his parents who according to him insisted that he must go to school.

While appreciating those who supported him through his academic journey, Jimoh advised those that are struggling to achieve a feat to stay focused and strive to be the best in whatever they do.

He said, “I feel particularly grateful to God-given my background. My father was a palm wine tapper but he insisted I must go to school. I dedicate this to his memory and to my petty trader mother.

“I also want to use this as an encouragement to those struggling over one thing or the other. They should stay focused. Let them strive to be the best in any legitimate thing they find themselves doing. I also thank those who assisted me along the way, prominent among them is my mother’s younger brother.”



