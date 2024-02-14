ADVERTISEMENT
LASTMA unveils Ticket Alert to track traffic offenders

News Agency Of Nigeria

On how the ticket alert works, it said that LASTMA officials would receive alerts on their mobile devices when vehicles with outstanding fines are nearby.

LASTMA officials in Lagos control traffic and arrest defaulting motorists. [Channels TV]
LASTMA announced the launch on its official X page on Wednesday.

It said the ticket alert would ensure a hassle-free experience on Lagos roads.

“LASTMA is now equipped with modern technology to assist in identifying traffic violators, making it practically impossible to escape when they have pending fines on traffic offences.

“Such traffic offences as driving with expired vehicle license, roadworthiness or insurance, among others

“Once your vehicle is captured by the app and registers you as an offender with unsettled fines as a result of a traffic violation, you simply get a yellow sticker on your vehicle as a reminder to settle any outstanding fines within a 30-day period.

“Note that failure to do so after the expiration of the 30-day ultimatum will result in your vehicle being impounded,” it said.

It urged Lagos motorists to visit paylasg.ng for more information, adding that outstanding fines could be checked using plate numbers.

“LASTMA’s Ticket Alert is your friendly signal to settle up and enjoy a stress-free ride. Join us in this road safety revolution! Together, let’s drive responsibly,” it said.

“This is identified through traffic cameras around Lagos and handheld devices used by volunteers supporting LASTMA for safer Lagos roads.

“Upon notification, the LASTMA official locates the vehicle and pastes a yellow sticker to bring attention to the unsettled fine

“Vehicle owners have 30 days from when the fine was issued to settle the fine. The yellow sticker displays information on how you can check and pay your outstanding fine,” it said.

