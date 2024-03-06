ADVERTISEMENT
LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The development is in continuation of a general enforcement operations to unlock traffic bottleneck across the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. The statement was signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Babare-Oki noted that the development was in continuation of a general enforcement operations to unlock traffic bottleneck across the state. Babare-Oki who led the combined enforcement team with security personnel said the exercise was carried out based on the directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

He noted that the agency swung into action after several warning issued to both private and commercial bus drivers to stop indiscriminate parking/illegal garages around bridges was not complied with.

Bakare-Oki confirmed that these 123 vehicles were impounded around Ebute-Ero by Idumota Bridge, Simpson Bridge, Apongbon under Bridge and Elegbata area of Lagos Island.

According to him, it was nauseating seeing these private and commercial bus drivers constituting public nuisance by parking at free will around bridges thereby causing avoidable gridlock.

They also cause inconvenience to other motorists and road users using these bridges to link up with other parts of the state.

“We will continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers.

“Meanwhile, 19 notorious hoodlums were arrested during enforcement operation over illegal collection of parking dues from innocent motorists,” he said.

He said that investigation revealed that these arrested 19 notorious hoodlums impersonated themselves as approved government agents with fake identity cards to extort innocent motorists including illegal traders who sells by road sides.

Bakare-Oki disclosed that owners/drivers of these 123 contravened vehicles including 19 arrested hoodlums would be prosecuted at the Lagos State Mobile Court for contravening the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

