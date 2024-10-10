LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that another personnel management board session would be convened soon to address more indicted LASTMA officials.

The statement was signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bakare-Oki said that the termination followed the recommendations put forth by the Personnel Management Board.

“Formal disciplinary notices were issued to the implicated officers at LASTMA’s Headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Civil Service Commission had fully endorsed the Personnel Management Board’s recommendations, which pertained to severe misconduct and general inefficiencies.

“These disciplinary actions were rigorously implemented by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations,” he said.

He reiterated LASTMA’s commitment to enhancing its operations and called on Lagos residents to actively engage with the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bakare-Oki urged residents to provide both positive feedback and reports of any observed misconduct, along with relevant evidence.

“I wish to inform the general public that this is an ongoing exercise aimed at purging the Agency of errant officers.

“Another personnel management board session will be convened shortly to address additional indicted LASTMA officials,” he said.

The general manager also urged road users in Lagos to strictly comply with traffic regulations.

The official warned that violations would attract penalties, including fines, as enforced by the Lagos Mobile Courts by legal provisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that adherence to traffic laws was crucial to the realisation of the “Greater Lagos” vision, as outlined in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Development Agenda.

He noted that the first pillar of the agenda, focused on traffic management and transportation, was essential for its actualisation.

Bakare-Oki reassured the public of LASTMA’s commitment to addressing complaints promptly and impartially.