LASTMA plans traffic management for Herbert Macaulay Way drainage work

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. Bakare-Oki said the traffic would be from Jibowu to Agnes Junction on Herbert Macaulay Way.

Bakare-Oki attributed the traffic plans to the temporary closure by the Federal Ministry of Works for drainage rehabilitation from Jibowu to Agnes junction on Herbart Macaulay Way.

Bakare-Oki said there would be alternative routes for motorists inward-bound Yaba Tech, Sabo en-route Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle/Third Mainland Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From Fadeyi-Jibowu via Muritala Mohammed Way to Montgomery Road, motorists can connect to Harvey Road and then to Agnes Junction. From there, they can navigate through Sabo and Alagomeji to the Third Mainland Bridge.

“Vehicles bound for Obalende from Fadeyi to Jibowu via Muritala Mohammed Way can link to Herbert Macaulay from Alagomeji and continue their journey to Adekunle, then connect to the Third Mainland Bridge.

“Motorists coming from Mushin en-route to Empire heading to Obalende can follow the same route to connect to UNILAG or Obalende,” he said.

Babare-Oki said that LASTMA officials had been strategically positioned at various choke points to manage traffic and address any incident or emergency.

He added that personnel had been mobilised to provide real-time traffic updates and emergency information via the agency’s social media handles. He said that recovery vehicles had been strategically placed to respond to any incident in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Robust collaboration with other law enforcement and security agencies is in place to manage traffic and handle unforeseen circumstances.