The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, said that LASTMA was committed to its mandate of bringing sanity to the roads in the state.

He said that the vehicles were impounded from 43 zones of LASTMA in the state and the headquarters enforcement operations within the period.

“LASTMA impounded about 759 private vehicles and 838 commercial vehicles in December across our zones and our headquarters special enforcement operations.

“In this same period, we also towed several vehicles away from the road for obstructing traffic flow because of breakdowns.

“There must be sanity on our roads; a situation where people just flout traffic regulations flagrantly will never be tolerated,” the LASTMA boss said.

He said that the authority made enough deployment for its enforcement patrol during the Yuletide and would leave no stone unturned in ensuring free flow of traffic in the New Year.

ALSO READ: NAF destroys ISWAPs’ hideout at Kusuma in Borno

According to him, LASTMA, in December 2018, arrested and impounded 811 vehicles comprising 463 private vehicles and 348 commercial vehicles.

He said that the authority was working hard to ensure that its personnel are more visible on the road and do their work according to the law.

Oduyoye advised the motoring public to be patient, obey traffic laws and listen to traffic managers to reduce gridlock in the state.

He said that lawlessness on the part of some motorists remained a big problem confronting traffic management in the state.

The LASTMA official appealed to motorists to obey laws without being forced to make life easier for all on the roads.