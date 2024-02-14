LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

Bakare-Oki told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that such allegations against LASTMA were unfair. He claimed that on the contrary, the majority of the vehicles in the custody of the traffic enforcement agency were commercial vehicles.

“We don’t discriminate when it comes to apprehending drivers or impounding vehicles and sanctioning drivers; it doesn’t matter if they are commercial drivers or private drivers.

“We have more commercial buses impounded in our yards across the state, we are not selective,” he said.

He said that the agency had also updated its database intending to enhance its future operations. The LASTMA chief also gave his men a clean bill of health on allegations that they work hand in hand with street urchins to extort motorists.

“Since I resumed duty on November 24, 2023, I have not heard of such happening, all hands have been on deck to nip whatever excess in the bud.