No major damage was recorded after a minor fire outbreak at the head office of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), located in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The agency's spokesperson, Filade Olumide, said in a statement that the outbreak was initially quickly contained by staff on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

"Immediately the fire was noticed on the air conditioner, the headquarters staff following the past fire drill training put out the fire.

"The Fire Service was immediately summoned through a telephone call," he said.

He said the Lagos State Fire Service put out the fire which was still slightly burning from the air conditioner when firefighters arrived.

Olumide noted that the fire did not spread inside the office and was not able to cause significant damage.