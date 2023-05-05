The sports category has moved to a new website.

LASTMA deploys additional 500 body cameras to enhance traffic management

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency enjoined members of the public, particularly motoring public, to always be conscious of traffic laws and obey road traffic signs across the state.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State adjusting the collar of one of the newly recruited officials LASTMA/Illustration. [NAN]
The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this on Friday at the closing of a 21-day scientific training of personnel on the usage of TMS devices.

Oreagba said that the present administration had brought lots of modern technological innovations to address transport challenges of the state.

He said that these include the body camera for accurate traffic management, among many other benefits.

According to him, ‘TMS’ body cameras will provide accurate validation of any tale tendered by both the traffic law officials and motorists.

He said that the TMS, pictorial and video evidences would help in the course of investigating complaints lodged by aggrieved motorists.

On the operation of the cameras, Oreagba assured that officers had been duly trained on the usage.

He said that officers were capable of handling the gadgets, adding that the camera would have significant effect on defiant behaviour on the road.

“It is going to be a transparent procedure for both the law enforcement officers and motorists.

“Minor arguments on traffic laws violation will be put to rest through detailed recordings to be presented/analysed at the Lagos State Mobile Court,” Oreagba said.

He, however, enjoined members of the public, particularly motoring public, to always be conscious of traffic laws and obey road traffic signs across the state.

A LASTMA officer, Olokodana Daodu, who emerged as the best officer during the training sessions, said the camera would provide another layer of security for LASTMA officers.

Daodu said that the camera would dissuade would-be attackers from carrying out their heinous crime knowing they would be captured by the body camera.

He thanked the Lagos State Government for providing the Agency with the devices, which would drastically reduce physical contact with motoring public, particularly with traffic violators during enforcement across the state.

Oreagba urged the motoring public to contact the agency in case of any observation or comment on activities of the Agency through its contact hotlines – 08100565860, 08129928503 and 08129928597.

News Agency Of Nigeria

