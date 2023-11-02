LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, on Thursday in Lagos.

Oreagba while welcoming the Oyo State officials to his office in Oshodi, informed the visitors that President Bola Tinubu established LASTMA in 2000.

He said that the primary purpose of establishing the agency was to transform the state’s transportation system by ensuring free flow of traffic and reduction in road accidents across the state.

Oreagba disclosed that to properly manage and control traffic in Lagos, the agency operates an efficient operational guideline with a viable structure enhanced by Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018).

The General Manager added that the 22 year-old agency, in achieving its mandate had close to 5000 personnel managing traffic across the metropolis for the desired goal of free flow of vehicular movement.

He explained further that the deployment of modern technology had also aided efficient service delivery of LASTMA, such as the use of Traffic Management Solutions (TMS).

“The device now helps to capture real-time traffic offences, reduces direct physical contact with offenders and also prevents back and forth argument between offenders and traffic officials,” Oreagba said.

Earlier during his address, the Chief Executive Officer of OSRTMA, Maj. Adekoya Adesagba (Rtd), disclosed that their visit to LASTMA Headquarters was to understudy modes of operation, understand how offenders were caught and how data was generated, in order to replicate same in Oyo State, given the achievement and successes that LASTMA had recorded in Lagos.

The General Manager of OYSRTMA, Kola Adeoye, thanked the management of LASTMA for the warm reception and robust enlightenment given to them during the discussions. Adeoye said that as part of the courtesy visit, officials of OYSRTMA visited Lagos State Traffic Radio and Lagos State Command & Control Centre located in Alausa, Ikeja.