ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management

News Agency Of Nigeria

The collaboration of agencies is to effectively and efficiently manage traffic in the states.

LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management [Channels TV]
LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, on Thursday in Lagos.

Oreagba while welcoming the Oyo State officials to his office in Oshodi, informed the visitors that President Bola Tinubu established LASTMA in 2000.

He said that the primary purpose of establishing the agency was to transform the state’s transportation system by ensuring free flow of traffic and reduction in road accidents across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oreagba disclosed that to properly manage and control traffic in Lagos, the agency operates an efficient operational guideline with a viable structure enhanced by Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018).

The General Manager added that the 22 year-old agency, in achieving its mandate had close to 5000 personnel managing traffic across the metropolis for the desired goal of free flow of vehicular movement.

He explained further that the deployment of modern technology had also aided efficient service delivery of LASTMA, such as the use of Traffic Management Solutions (TMS).

“The device now helps to capture real-time traffic offences, reduces direct physical contact with offenders and also prevents back and forth argument between offenders and traffic officials,” Oreagba said.

Earlier during his address, the Chief Executive Officer of OSRTMA, Maj. Adekoya Adesagba (Rtd), disclosed that their visit to LASTMA Headquarters was to understudy modes of operation, understand how offenders were caught and how data was generated, in order to replicate same in Oyo State, given the achievement and successes that LASTMA had recorded in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Manager of OYSRTMA, Kola Adeoye, thanked the management of LASTMA for the warm reception and robust enlightenment given to them during the discussions. Adeoye said that as part of the courtesy visit, officials of OYSRTMA visited Lagos State Traffic Radio and Lagos State Command & Control Centre located in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that top management officials of OYSRTMA at the meeting included; Akinade Sunday (Provost Head), Obisesan Abiodun (PRO), Olalere Olaniyi (Zonal Commander), Adisa Oluwakayode (D.S.C Rescue), Abdullahi Rofiat (D.S.C Special Duty) and Adesokan Saheed (S.C).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management

LASTMA collaborates with OYSRTMA for effective traffic management

Plateau Govt to commence administration of HPV vaccine in February 2024

Plateau Govt to commence administration of HPV vaccine in February 2024

Reps block controversial proposal to buy presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Reps block controversial proposal to buy presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian Military explores research based solutions to security challenges

Nigerian Military explores research based solutions to security challenges

Navy halts theft of petrol at NNPCL’s vandalised pipeline in Lagos State

Navy halts theft of petrol at NNPCL’s vandalised pipeline in Lagos State

Reps to adopt holistic approach against leakage of classified security information

Reps to adopt holistic approach against leakage of classified security information

Lawan advocates for journalists' safety in Nigeria

Lawan advocates for journalists' safety in Nigeria

Plateau Govt appeals to correctional service for pardon of innocent inmates

Plateau Govt appeals to correctional service for pardon of innocent inmates

BREAKING: Senate passes ₦2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget

BREAKING: Senate passes ₦2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers