Oduyoye, who made the condemnation in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, also expressed bitterness over an assault on another officer, Adeniyi Hakeem.

According to the statement, signed by Asst. Director, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Filade Olumide the two officers were attacked by some commercial bus drivers around the Anthony area of Lagos on Tuesday, March, 16.

The agency alleged that both Godwin and Hakeem had closed and were going home when they were attacked by the drivers, plying Bariga to Oshodi, with dangerous weapons.

He said that the officers were in mufti and on their way home when the drivers went berserk and attacked them.

ALSO READ: Commercial drivers allegedly hack LASTMA official to death with machete

“Obazu was struck severally with machetes resulting in deep lacerations on the head and his eventual death, while Hakeem, who was also attacked in a similar fashion has been hospitalised and in a coma.

“Some senior officers, who were also in mufti and around the area were lucky to escape the mob attack,’’ the statement read in part.

Oduyoye was quoted as saying that seven rampaging persons were arrested and have been handed over to the Police.