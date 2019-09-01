Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced that some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway would be closed from September 2 to October 31, 2019 to facilitate the ongoing construction work on the road.

The closure of the road was announced on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in a traffic advisory released by LASTMA.

According to the traffic advisory the road will be closed from Kara Bridge inward Berger and from Berger inward Kara Bridge.

LASTMA also announced alternative routes for users of the road to ply. The routes are:

Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from/to Abeokuta connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Sagamu-Ikorodu Road from/to Sagamu connecting via Sagamu Interchange from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ijebu-Ode — Itoikin Road from/to Ijebu-Ode connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Earlier in August, Julius Berger, the construction company handling the road had announced plans to close tho road, but the closure was postponed because it clashed with Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which required many Nigerians to travel.

Below is the traffic advisory released by LASTMA.

The area to be closed for the construction work covers 1.4 kilometres of the 127.6-kilometre-long expressway.

The construction of Lagos Ibadan expressway was flagged off in 2013, during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Julius Berger Nigeria is contracted to construct the Sagamu interchange to Lagos, while Reynolds Construction Company Limited (RCC) handles the the Sagamu-Ibadan section of the road.