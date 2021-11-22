RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt closes Marina road for Rail Project, suggests alternate routes

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced the closure of Marina road from Apongbon Bridge due to the ongoing Blue Line Rail Project.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos entitled: “Traffic advisory from LASTMA.”

Oreagba suggested alternative routes for motorists as the project would commence on Nov. 22.

As part of the ongoing Blue Line Light Rail Project, there will be launching of beam on Nov. 22 on outer Marina road after descending from Apongbon Bridge.

“The construction starts from 10 a.m. and motorists are advised to plan their journey as a lane will be available for vehicular movement from Apongbon Bridge.

“In addition, motorists from Eko Bridge can also use Leventis inwards outer Marina road or motorists can make use of alternative routes such as 3rd Mainland Bridge or Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge to Leventis and connect their destinations.

“While we seek the support and cooperation of all road users, we apologise for any inconveniences this may cause,” Oreagba said.

