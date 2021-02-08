Lassa fever killed 12 people across Nigeria in January 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Week 4 situation report published by the agency showed that the disease killed infected people in four states.

A total of 54 people were also infected by the disease throughout January, with cases detected in 23 local government areas in eight states.

Edo has recorded the highest number of cases with 26, followed by Ondo with 13, Taraba with six, and Bauchi with three.

Plateau and Ebonyi have recorded two each, while Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom have recorded one each.

Ondo has recorded the highest number of deaths with five, followed by Taraba with three. Edo and Bauchi have recorded two each.

The case profile recorded in January is significantly less than at the same time last year when 258 cases and 41 deaths were reported in 19 states in the first month of a year that witnessed the worst outbreak on record.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said last year a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.