17 new cases of the Lassa fever were detected across the country between January 18 and January 24, 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency said in its latest situation report that the new cases were recorded in Edo (8), Ondo (8), and Akwa Ibom (1).

A total of 129 cases were suspected including in Yobe, Delta, Imo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja where people tested negative.

Three fatalities were recorded in the period under review with two in Ondo and one in Edo.

Cumulatively, in three weeks, Nigeria has recorded 40 Lassa fever cases, and 10 deaths in 2021.

Cases have been detected in 17 local government areas across six affected states.

Edo has recorded the highest number of cases with 22, followed by Ondo with 11. Taraba, Bauchi, and Ebonyi have recorded two each, and Akwa Ibom has recorded one case.

Ondo has recorded the highest number of deaths with five. Edo and Bauchi have recorded two each, and Taraba has recorded one.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said last year a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.