After recording the first case of Lassa fever in the state, Lagos State Government has placed 63 persons under surveillance.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

According to him, the 63 persons were believed to have come in contact with the state’s index case of Lassa fever.

Abayomi added that the first patient of the fever in the state has been isolated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

He said, “We have identified 63 of the persons he may have been in contact with since his arrival from Ebonyi State into Lagos, Lagos Law School, the Nigeria Air Force Clinic and LUTH.

“They are being monitored. If they develop any symptom of Lassa fever, we will pick them up early and isolate them so that we can break the cycle of transmission.

Explaining how the patient was identified, Abayomi said, the young man was suspected to have Lassa fever based on his point of origin and his non-response to standard treatment for malaria and typhoid fever, Punch report.

“His destination was the Lagos Law School where he was quickly attended to at the clinic but was not getting well after being treated for malaria.

“He was then referred to the Nigeria Air Force Clinic, Onikan, where he was managed further and was referred to LUTH when there was no improvement.

“The test was confirmed as positive on February 17, 2020, and he was immediately transferred to the isolation containment facility in LUTH.”

Although, Lassa fever has spread to 26 states, with 472 cases and 72 deaths, Abayomi assured Lagosians that there was no cause for alarm.