Nigeria has recorded two new deaths as a result of Lassa fever, raising the toll of the 2020 outbreak in Nigeria to 190.

One death each was recorded in Ondo and Nasarawa between April 26 and May 3, 2020, according to the latest situation report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, May 8.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by rodents and is endemic in West African countries.

The new deaths recorded break the trend of zero fatalities recorded in the preceding three weeks, a trend which culminated in the NCDC announcing last week that the emergency phase of the 2020 Lassa fever outbreak was over.

A total of five new cases were recorded in four states in the time under review, with two in Ondo and one each in Nasarawa, Kogi, and Plateau.

992 cases have now been recorded in 27 Nigerian states, with at least one confirmed case across 128 local government areas across the country.

The NCDC announced in a statement on April 28 that the Lassa fever case count has dropped below levels considered to be a national emergency.

NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu [Twitter/@Dawisu]

The agency's Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said he expects Nigeria to continue to record Lassa fever cases even though the country had passed its usual January to April peak period.

"The NCDC remains committed to ensuring a continuous decline in the number of people who die from Lassa fever, by early detection and appropriate treatment," he said.

The NCDC boss had earlier in April described the outbreak as the largest Lassa fever outbreak ever reported in any country, 'anywhere in the world'.

Edo has recorded the highest number of cases with 321, followed by Ondo (320), Ebonyi (73), and Taraba (56).

Ondo has recorded the highest number of deaths with 45, followed by Edo with 39, Taraba with 21, and Ebonyi with 16.

Other states affected are Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Delta, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto.

Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo have recorded confirmed cases, but zero deaths during the course of the year.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said in last week's announcement that a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.