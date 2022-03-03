Lassa Fever kills 2 doctors in Oyo- NMA

Fasunla said: “The NMA announces, with deepest regret and sorrow, the demise of two of her members from Lassa Fever.

“The tragic deaths occurred within a space of 72 hours. It is indeed a sad week, and our eyes are still soaked in tears.

“While we thought that COVID-19 had done its worst, we are now dealing with another onslaught of a Lassa Fever outbreak.

“Furthermore, we are worried about other health workers who have had contact with the diseased unknowingly. We have advised them to quarantine and report if they develop any symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fever.”

According to him, the NMA has urged its members to treat all febrile illnesses with a high index of suspicion.

He said the body had also instructed its members to be cautious and vigilant at all times.

“Not only for the sake of their health and safety, but also in the interest of the patients and public health.

“Members, especially the frontline doctors and other health workers, must wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at all times.

“We appeal to management of health institutions in the state to make PPEs readily available, as well as soap and running water for handwashing immediately after attending to patients.

“This is to protect our members and other healthcare workers from contracting transmissible infections.

“We appeal to the Oyo State Government to conduct intensive surveillance and sensitisation on Lassa Fever outbreaks in the affected communities as well as across all local government areas in the state.