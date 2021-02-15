12 new cases of Lassa fever were recorded in three states across Nigeria in the first week of February, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency's latest situation report covering between February 1 and February 7 revealed that new cases were recorded in Edo (6), Ondo (4), and Taraba (2).

A total of 107 cases were suspected including in Bauchi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Gombe, Benue, Lagos, Anambra, Delta, and Abia where people tested negative.

The diseased killed one infected person in Taraba in the period under review.

A total of 66 people have now been infected by Lassa fever in 2021, with cases detected in 23 local government areas in eight states.

Edo has recorded the highest number of cases with 32, followed by Ondo with 17, Taraba with eight, and Bauchi with three.

Plateau and Ebonyi have recorded two each, while Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom have recorded one each.

Ondo has recorded the highest number of deaths with five, followed by Taraba with three. Edo and Bauchi have recorded two each.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said last year a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.