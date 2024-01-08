ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lassa fever killed over 200 Nigerians in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Challenges faced in combating Lassa fever includes late presentation of cases.

Lassa fever cases were reported in 28 states across 121 Local Government Areas in 2023
Lassa fever cases were reported in 28 states across 121 Local Government Areas in 2023

Recommended articles

The centre, however, reported a lower fatality rate compared to the same period the previous year. The information was released in NCDC’s official website on Sunday in Abuja.

The centre said that in week 51 of 2023, the number of newly confirmed Lassa fever cases increased significantly from10 in week 50, to 26 cases.

"These cases were reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba and Plateau States," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Cumulatively, from week 1 to week 51 of 2023, a total of 215 deaths have been reported, resulting in a case fatality rate of 17.5%. This figure is slightly lower than the record for the same period in 2022, which was 17.9%.

"Throughout the year 2023, Lassa fever cases were reported in 28 states across 121 Local Government Areas. The majority of confirmed cases, accounting for 77%, were reported in Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi States.

"Specifically, Ondo State reported 35% of the confirmed cases, Edo reported 28% and Bauchi reported 14%," it stated.

The agency said the age group most affected by Lassa fever was 21 to 30 years, with cases ranging from 1 to 93 years. The median age of confirmed cases was 32 years and the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1 and 0.9.

The centre said the number of suspected cases has increased compared to the same period in 2022. It said that additionally, two healthcare workers were affected in week 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address the situation, multi-sectoral Public Health Emergency Operation Centres (PHEOC) have been activated at the national level and in the affected states, it added.

It said that challenges faced in combating Lassa fever included the late presentation of cases, leading to an increase in the case fatality rate.

"Poor health-seeking behaviour is also observed due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of the disease. Poor environmental sanitation conditions and low awareness are also observed in high-burden communities," it stated.

It said that the report was based on case-based data retrieved from the National Lassa Fever Emergency Operations Centre.

The statement identified symptoms of the disease to include fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia and chest pain. Other symptoms include unexplained bleeding/hemorrhage, it noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

Stealing funds is not the only form of government corruption, here are 4 others

Stealing funds is not the only form of government corruption, here are 4 others

#BettaGate: What does the law say about public funds in private accounts?

#BettaGate: What does the law say about public funds in private accounts?

Allow our son, Wike to discharge his official duties - Rivers leaders group urges

Allow our son, Wike to discharge his official duties - Rivers leaders group urges

Tinubu investigates minister Edu for approving payment of ₦585m to private account

Tinubu investigates minister Edu for approving payment of ₦585m to private account

Lassa fever killed over 200 Nigerians in 2023

Lassa fever killed over 200 Nigerians in 2023

Taraba Govt reintroduces History subject in basic education curriculum

Taraba Govt reintroduces History subject in basic education curriculum

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue