Lassa Fever: Gombe govt confirms death of 4 patients

Dr Nuhu Bille, acting State Epidemiologist, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe state on Tuesday.

The Gombe State Government has confirmed the death of four Lassa fever patients out of the 53 suspected cases recorded in the state.

Dr Nuhu Bille, acting State Epidemiologist, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

“This year, we recorded 53 suspected cases of Lassa fever and out of them we have four confirmed cases and the four of them died at the isolated centre at the Federal Teaching Hospital while receiving treatment,’’ he said.

He advised members of the public to imbibe the culture of reporting cases of fever to hospitals for adequate action and treatment.

“November to March 2019 is a period we expect the outbreak of Lassa fever, the most important thing in managing the case is early detection.

“When you detect it on time 75 per cent of chances of survival are there, so people should report to the hospitals on time before it will be too late, because it’s free of charge.

“If you have symptoms of fever, cough and catarrh that refuse to go with our conventional drugs within two days, you should report to the hospital,” he advised.

Bille said there were enough drugs for the treatment of the disease that would last for five years, hence the need for people to report on time.

He further said that seven cases of cholera outbreak were also recorded within the period under review.

Bille said over 546 people were treated while 18 victims died of the disease.

He said that the outbreak was recorded in Balanga, Funakaye, Gombe and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas of the state.

The epidemiologist commended the state epidemic preparedness and response committee for addressing such cases.

