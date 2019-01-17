The Nigerian Army has announced the death of a senior non-commissioned officer suspected to have died due to Lassa fever.

Before his death on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, the unnamed officer was attached to 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba Barrack, Jos, Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by the division's spokesperson, Major Ikechukwu Stephen, the officer was being treated for malaria shortly after he returned from Kogi State where he attended his father's funeral.

He was first treated at the division's hospital before he was transferred to Bingham University Hospital Jankwano, Jos, where he died four days after his case was first reported.

Major Stephen's statement read, "The Headquarters, 3 Division wishes to inform the general public that a male senior non- commissioned officer of the Division was admitted and was being managed for resistant malaria at the 3 Div Hospital after returning from Kogi State where he went for his father’s burial.

"Consequently, the soldier was managed but there was no significant improvement which resulted to him being referred to Bingham University Teaching Hospital (Jankwano) Jos for further management.

"Unfortunately the soldier died on 15 January 2019, 4 days after his case was reported. Available medical information confirmed that the soldier may have died of LASSA Fever."

The division has launched an investigation into the officer's death and implemented precautionary measures including contact tracing and monitoring for both primary and secondary contacts in collaboration with representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), medical personnel of Bingham Hospital and 3 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

The General Officer Commanding has also directed that the entire Maxwell Khobe Cantonment be fumigated.

"Sensitization for residents of Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, the host community, and the general public has also commenced," the statement added.