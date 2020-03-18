A total of nine people were killed by Lassa fever between March 9 and March 15, 2020, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The figure brings Nigeria's total number of casualties in 2020 to 161, with 906 confirmed cases in 27 states.

Between March 9 and March 15, a total of 51 cases were confirmed in 12 states, putting the case fatality rate at 17.6%.

Four new health workers, according to the NCDC, were affected in the reporting week.

Of all confirmed cases in 2020, 73% are from Edo (33%), Ondo (32%), and Ebonyi (7%) states, with the predominant age-group affected being 21-30 years.

The number of suspected and confirmed cases have significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate response activities across states.