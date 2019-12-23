Odusote gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting with Lagos State Government, Badagry community leaders and operators of Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Company Ltd. operating in Badagry.

“Badagry is a very important town to us, it is indeed an oil producing area of Lagos and we intend to pay closer attention to the development of Badagry for the benefit Badagry indigenes,” he said.

According to Odusote, the state government has awarded more than five road projects and approved a befitting jetty as well as the purchase speedboat that will be operating there.

“Also, the uncompleted 200 housing units will be done, you can see that the commissioner for housing came around today to inspect the project,” the commissioner said.

He commended the people of Badagry and operators of Aje Oil Field for an engaging discussion.

According to the commissioner, they were honest about their requirements and we are also honest about what we want to do about it.

Mr Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy Resources, said that the meeting was the first of many interaction with the people of Badagry as an oil producing town.

“There is a framework for engagement of extractive industry with government, so we want to make sure that the established relationship that is already in place is better harmonized.

“So, one of the first things that this administration did when we came in was to engage with Yinka Folawiyo Group to underscore the importance of harmonious relationship between the people of Badagry, the operators and the LASG.

“We have agreed to set up programme and we will make sure that the programme is assiduously carried out so that at the end of the day, we will have smooth relationship because progress is a derivation of peace.

“Where there is peace, there is bound to be progress,” he said.

The Chairman, Badagry Local Government, Mr Olusegun Onilude, said the consultation was for the good of Badagry communities.

According to him, Badagry has been neglected for long, but with the discovery of oil, more attention will be paid to Badagry.

He said the discovery of oil would translate to more developmental projects in the town.

Mr Alex Adekanmbi, Health and Safety Executive Advisor at Folawiyo Aje Service Ltd., said the company had been having series of meetings with Badagry communities.

“We have been facilitating peace and harmony on which Badagry kings rely on to ensure the engagement committee meet regularly.

“The company have done series of interventions in Badagry since 2016, this includes refurbishment of schools and equipping science laboratories.

“Part of our intervention is financial support for the king during coronation, festivals and community rites.

“Now, the company has set up Micro Credit Scheme to give out soft loan to the people of nine communities in Badagry with zero interest.

“The loan will be available to artisans, women, youths in the nine communities where we operate, adding that it was going to be a revolving loan,” he said.

Adekanmi said that the company would be visiting the palaces of all the nine kings, informing them about the programme.

He said that the micro credit scheme would commence operations by January 2020.