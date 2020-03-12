Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this during the 27th Convocation Ceremony of the polytechnic.

Sanwo-Olu said that proper positioning of the polytechnic would ensure the graduates’ preparedness to embrace opportunities of the 21st century.

He said that education remained the greatest weapon for social, political and economic engineering of any society.

According to him, no society develops without good investment in the education of its citizen, or without the enabling environment for innovative and progressive ideas to blossom.

He said that Lagos State Government was cognizant of this fact, and was investing heavily in the provision of affordable and qualitative education in all of its public schools.

The governor said that education was one of the cardinal planks of his governance vision – the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

According to him, on the education landscape, polytechnics occupy a very important role, as the bastions of technological innovation and development.

”Our polytechnics must therefore be properly positioned for these opportunities.

”Technical education must never be seen as playing second fiddle to university education; both must be seen as equally-placed alternatives for young people on the journey to a productive future.

”Let me assure that the government will not allow the Lagos State Polytechnic to lag behind in any way.

”Our vision is to catalyze the development of a world-class tertiary institution that will produce graduates who know and are confident of their place in the demanding world of the 21st century.

”We will also support the teaching staff of the polytechnic to develop their skills and stay abreast of developing global trends and technologies,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration would continue to give maximum support to the polytechnic and other state-owned tertiary institutions, with a view to ensuring that its current high standards were maintained and improved upon.

According to him, the government has tried to make employment opportunities available to young people, especially through the Ready-Set-Work programme.

”This is an employability and entrepreneurship programme aimed at preparing final year higher education students for immediate entry into the workforce as employees and employers of labour.

”For the 2020 edition, the State Government has scaled up its target to accommodate 5,000 students drawn from nine tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

”With specific regards to the Polytechnic, I am pleased to note that the State Government has approved the construction of Perimeter fencing on the Ikorodu Campus to put a stop to further encroachment of the Polytechnic’s land.

”In the same vein, the Ikorodu Campus will very soon get a befitting Administration Block and a mini Fire Station.

”The welfare of Polytechnic Staff is also a priority for our administration. Towards resolving the crisis over the implementation of CONTISS 15 migration, the State Government has inaugurated a Visitation Panel to look into the remote and immediate causes of the crisis, and recommend a fair and satisfactory course of action,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged all the parties to the crisis to follow the path of peace and await government’s position on the matter.

He commended the graduates on the successful completion of their learning and urged them to be good ambassadors of the polytechnic.