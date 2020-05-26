The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said that LASEMA officials would enumerate victims that suffered severe damages to structures, which included school, church, the community town hall and several residential buildings.

“Though, no lives were lost in the incident, however, Commissioner 2, of the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Hon. Suru Avoseh, stated that the incident affected over 100 buildings, with over 150 people devastated.

“These events reportedly culminated in the decision and my directive to conduct a comprehensive enumeration of the entire affected community on Tuesday 26th May, 2020.

A picture of devastating environmental after effects of strong windstorm that occurred from about midnight of Sunday 24th during a rainstorm, to early hours of Monday 25th May, 2020 at Iragon community, in Badagry LGA.. [NAN]

“A number of homes have totally or partially collapsed, while others had their roofs blown off by the heavy winds.

“We can confirm for example that the prototype school in the community, St Patrick’s Primary school, have suffered extensive damage.

“We have dispatched a team to conduct an enumeration of damaged property and displaced persons, particularly elderly, women and children within the locality."