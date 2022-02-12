RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says the free healthcare service for the retirees would commence before the end of the year.

Babjide Sanwo-Olu
Babjide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has promised to start offering retirees above 60 years of age free public transportation by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Recommended articles

Mr Babalola Obilana, Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 91st batch bond presentation to 222 retirees in Lagos.

Obilana expressed optimism that the free healthcare service for the retirees would commence before the end of the year as well.

“We are hopeful that by end of March or early April, we should have kick-started the free transportation for retirees, and before the end of the year, the free healthcare service should commence as well,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Ortom ‘feels sad for Nigeria’ as security operatives bar him from receiving Osinbajo

Ortom ‘feels sad for Nigeria’ as security operatives bar him from receiving Osinbajo

Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

2 Ethiopians, Ulfata and Siranesh emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon

2 Ethiopians, Ulfata and Siranesh emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon

ASUU begins 2-day meeting to decide on strike

ASUU begins 2-day meeting to decide on strike

2023: Gov Ayade says Buhari will decide APC’s presidential candidate

2023: Gov Ayade says Buhari will decide APC’s presidential candidate

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)