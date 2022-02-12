LASG to begin free public transportation for retirees in Q1

The Lagos State Government has promised to start offering retirees above 60 years of age free public transportation by the end of the first quarter of this year.
The Lagos State Government says the free healthcare service for the retirees would commence before the end of the year.
Mr Babalola Obilana, Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 91st batch bond presentation to 222 retirees in Lagos.
Obilana expressed optimism that the free healthcare service for the retirees would commence before the end of the year as well.
“We are hopeful that by end of March or early April, we should have kick-started the free transportation for retirees, and before the end of the year, the free healthcare service should commence as well,” he said.
