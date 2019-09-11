Mr Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State , expressed his sadness during the Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA).

According to the governor’s aide, shooting of students by the officials of customs is not allowed and we in Badagry West are not happy about this development.

“We want our kings to beg the Customs officials who mounted check-points in many areas of our communities to stop shooting our students.

“They are our leaders of tomorrow, we don’t want you to maim them for us. We are not happy about the shooting whether it is deliberate or not; they should stop shooting it.

“Also, I am using this opportunity to tell the Controller of Customs and the Divisional Police Officers that there are many check-points from Agbara to Seme and also from Gbaji to Owode point.

“They have to look into these check-points and reduce their numbers. The people of Badagry are law abiding citizens,” he said.

He called on the residents of the coastal town to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that the border post was well secured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sept. 3, some Customs official allegedly opened fire at two students of Kankon Secondary School, Kankon, Badagry , and one other man.

It happened at the Inogi Check point in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).