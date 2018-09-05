news

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) has embarked on public sensitisation to inform residents that all buildings in the state must have valid building approval plan.

Mr Olalekan Shodehinde, the General Manager, LASBCA, made this known at a sensitisation through the Lagos metropolis of Yaba, Tejuosho and Oyingbo area of the state.

Shodehinde said that almost all the structures within the area which were initially for residential purposes had been converted to commercial purposes without requisite approval plan or due regularisation with the agency.

According to him, a total of 145 converted buildings were identified and served with the planning permit and post construction notices.

He said that a 14-day ultimatum had been given to the owners of the affected buildings to visit LABSCA district offices to do their regularisation.

“Virtually all buildings within this axis are initially for residential purposes, but have now been converted to commercial purposes without approval of the agency.

“Many of structures do not have approval plan even at the inception of the buildings before their conversion, which implies they are illegal buildings from the beginning.

“Regularising the buildings on or before the 14 days grace will attract no penalty. But at expiration of the duration, LABSCA will come to completely seal the buildings,” Shodehinde said.

He, therefore, urged every owner/developer within the area, whose property was not covered by a planning permit, to regularise the property with the agency.

According to him, the regularisation and validation of buildings are necessary to avoid disruption of trading activities by the agency due to lack of building plan approval.

He added that the exercise was being carried out to curb the incidence of building collapse in the state, saying that government would not fold its arms and allow loss of lives and destruction of property.

Contributing, Mr Funmi Osifuye, the General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPA), expressed optimism that most occupants of the served structures would comply with the notices.

Osifuye said that many of the tenants received the notice letter with excitement, promising to deliver the information to the landlords of the buildings.

“The sensitisation and Post Construction Audit of all existing structures in the state will continue until full compliance is achieved.

“The essence is to match-up with necessary infrastructure development to achieve a sustainable and well-planned environment,” he said.