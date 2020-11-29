The agency’s chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, in a statement issued through its Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that owners and occupants of these illegal shanties had been served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’.

“This removal order which is from the government was based on a series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege,” he said.

He added that upon expiration of the removal order, the government gave them additional 21 days to remove their belongings and vacate the area before embarking on the demolition exercise.

“These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema areas.

“These hoodlums dispose innocent citizens of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night,” he said.

He added that investigations conducted revealed that hoodlums occupying these illegal shanties were responsible for the destruction of public properties.

“They are also responsible for looting of shops immediately after the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp and prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines,” he added.

The chairman confirmed that suspected illegal substances like Indian hemp and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol, were recovered during the demolition exercise.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to support the government in salvaging the state from the clutches of these notorious criminals by reporting any noticeable criminal activities around them to security agencies.