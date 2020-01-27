The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said this in a statement by Mr Adesegun Ogundeji, Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the ministry.

Adeyoye said that repair of the Ojota Interchange to Kudirat Abiola Junction would ease gridlock.

She said that stretch of the road both inward and outward Lagos had defied palliative measures over time.

The SA said that the perennial traffic on Ikorodu road caused by the failed portions between Ojota Interchange and Kudirat Abiola Junction would soon be over.

According to her, the time is ripe to address all the challenges once and for all to bring succour to Lagos residents.

She appealed for understanding of motorists as traffic was bound to be slow on the affected corridors.

Adeyoye said effective traffic management architecture was in place to reduce congestion during repairs to the barest minimum.

She explained that adequate diversion signs and traffic officers had been deployed to the construction zone to reduce hardship and appealed for cooperation of road users and the general public.