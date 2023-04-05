The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law

News Agency Of Nigeria

She said the suspects were arrested for breaking government’s seal to continue construction illegally on a sealed property.

LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law
LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law

Recommended articles

Mrs Abimbola Umeh, spokesperson for the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authourity (LASPPPA), said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Umeh said the suspects, all male and aged 31, 21 and 53 years, were arrested at No. 5, Eromosele Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, by the authority’s enforcement team and the Lagos State Taskforce.

She said the suspects were arrested for breaking government’s seal to continue construction illegally on a sealed property.

ADVERTISEMENT

She quoted the General Manager, LASPPPA, Mr Kehinde Osinaike, as saying the trio would be prosecuted for breaking government’s seal unlawfully, bye-passing the restriction to continue construction works without authorisation.

Osinaike explained that the property was served notices and sealed by LASPPPA officials after which the owner bye-passed the seal.

He added that the violators instructed workers to go back to site without visiting the district office of LASPPPA in Ikoyi to start the process of obtaining a permit before continuing construction.

According to him, the arrest will serve as a deterrent to miscreants and others who are in the habit of violating Physical Planning Permit laws of Lagos State by removing seals without authorisation.

The General Manager warned against acts of removing seals unlawfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state will no longer condone any disregard to Town Planning laws as this usually results to losses in the long run,” he said.

In another development, LASPPPA said it had re-sealed an illegal Petrol Filling Station at No. 1, Robinson Gbagi Street, Ajao Estate, during a joint enforcement exercise with officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The authourity said it was discovered that the owner of the filling station continued construction in spite of a stop work order and sealing of the site on March 18, 2022 due to non-conformity to Physical Planning regulations.

It noted that the filling station, which had reached completion level, would remain sealed until the owner met all necessary provisions of the law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions in Edo

Tribunal receives, grants 12 exparte motions in Edo

Ogoni youths laud FG over ongoing oil spillage clean-up efforts

Ogoni youths laud FG over ongoing oil spillage clean-up efforts

LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law

LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law

Izunaso meets Buhari over his senate presidency ambition

Izunaso meets Buhari over his senate presidency ambition

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Buhari sacks NASENI boss 24hrs after granting him tenure extension till 2025

Buhari sacks NASENI boss 24hrs after granting him tenure extension till 2025

Osinbajo explains why Nigeria’s human capital development drive must be sustained

Osinbajo explains why Nigeria’s human capital development drive must be sustained

SON warns importers of fake, substandard tyres

SON warns importers of fake, substandard tyres

Group wants Yari to emerge as Senate President of 10th national assembly

Group wants Yari to emerge as Senate President of 10th national assembly

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

DSS (guardian)

DSS confirms plot to install interim government to stop Tinubu

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday