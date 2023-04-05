LASG arrests 3 construction workers for breaching Physical Planning Permit law

Mrs Abimbola Umeh, spokesperson for the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authourity (LASPPPA), said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Umeh said the suspects, all male and aged 31, 21 and 53 years, were arrested at No. 5, Eromosele Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, by the authority’s enforcement team and the Lagos State Taskforce.

She said the suspects were arrested for breaking government’s seal to continue construction illegally on a sealed property.

She quoted the General Manager, LASPPPA, Mr Kehinde Osinaike, as saying the trio would be prosecuted for breaking government’s seal unlawfully, bye-passing the restriction to continue construction works without authorisation.

Osinaike explained that the property was served notices and sealed by LASPPPA officials after which the owner bye-passed the seal.

He added that the violators instructed workers to go back to site without visiting the district office of LASPPPA in Ikoyi to start the process of obtaining a permit before continuing construction.

According to him, the arrest will serve as a deterrent to miscreants and others who are in the habit of violating Physical Planning Permit laws of Lagos State by removing seals without authorisation.

The General Manager warned against acts of removing seals unlawfully.

“The state will no longer condone any disregard to Town Planning laws as this usually results to losses in the long run,” he said.

In another development, LASPPPA said it had re-sealed an illegal Petrol Filling Station at No. 1, Robinson Gbagi Street, Ajao Estate, during a joint enforcement exercise with officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The authourity said it was discovered that the owner of the filling station continued construction in spite of a stop work order and sealing of the site on March 18, 2022 due to non-conformity to Physical Planning regulations.