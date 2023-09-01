LASG apprehends TOCU officials for deviating from their intended duties

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Abdulhafiz Toriola, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. Toriola said the Lagos State Government had made the move following the recent events involving certain officials who were unfortunately found to have deviated from their intended duties.

According to him, instead of following their directive to place removal notices on abandoned vehicles found impeding on traffic in some parts of the State, they are reported to have apprehended some motorists and engaged in extortion.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation takes these allegations very seriously and swift actions have been taken to address the situation.

” The officials involved in this inappropriate behaviour have been apprehended and are currently under investigation.

“The ministry wishes to assure the public that such actions do not represent the ethical standards it upholds as the primary goal of the transport operations and Compliance Unit is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, promote road safety, and enforce compliance with relevant transportation regulations.

“The Ministry acknowledges that the actions of a few individuals should not tarnish the reputation of the entire Unit, which consists of many dedicated professionals committed to serving the public,” Toriola said.

He said that the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation was committed to the implementation of measures that would prevent such incidents from occurring again, including reinforcement of proper training and ethical conduct among its officials.

Toriola said that in the category of reports were some fake officials operating under the guise of the banned Removal of Abandoned Vehicle Committee and TOCU apprehending innocent motorists and extorting them.

He said that the ministry encouraged the public to report any instance of misconduct or extortion they encounter from such officers, as their cooperation was essential in maintaining transparency and accountability.

The official said that the ministry extends its gratitude to the public for their vigilance in reporting these incidents, as it reflects the strong partnership between the government and the people of the State.