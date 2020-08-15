The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rasak, a member of Lagos APC Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the party in the state died on Saturday in Lagos at 74 .

The deceased, an Epe indigene, was a former Commissioner of Transportation in the state and a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP)

Confirming the death to NAN through telephone, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun said the party was devastated by Rasak’s demise.

He described the deceased as a very loyal influential party man, saying his death was a rude shock.

“We are sad to hear the news of the death of one of our very influential and loyal party men, chief Lanre Rasak today.

“We are pained by the exit of this great man who contributed immensely to the progress of our party.

“Chief Lanre Rasak was a great asset to the party and one of the elders .We are still in disbelief about his exit, we are pained,” he said .

According to him, Rasak will be sorely missed by members of the party and Lagosians in general, and prayed to God to grant his soul Aljanah Firdaus.

“We also pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”